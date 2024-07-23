SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $0.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Glj Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.61 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $0.72 on Friday. SunPower has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $932,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 50.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 119,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.