Taiko (TAIKO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93.59 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $799.30 million and approximately $93.59 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.89108726 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $142,506,784.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

