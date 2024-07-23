Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCK

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.