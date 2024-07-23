Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
