Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 4.7%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.96. 143,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,471,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

