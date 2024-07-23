Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 1,956 call options.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. 195,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,777. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

