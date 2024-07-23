Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $31.57 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

