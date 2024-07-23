Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys New Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 883,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,848. The stock has a market cap of $712.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.