Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.31% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

