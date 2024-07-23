Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-4.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $198.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.