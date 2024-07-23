Tezos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $203.24 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Tezos has a market cap of $777.15 million and $203.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000648 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,011,259,703 coins and its circulating supply is 990,705,577 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

