The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get AES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AES by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AES by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 45.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 828,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.