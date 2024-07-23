The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.15. 1,435,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,820. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

