The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $322.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.73. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

