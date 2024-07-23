The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 128,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock worth $9,559,650 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

