Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$28.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.74. 30,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,082. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$25.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

