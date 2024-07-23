Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 150,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 95,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Wallace acquired 1,114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00. Corporate insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.