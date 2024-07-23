Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

