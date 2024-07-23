TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 76418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

Insider Activity at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $16,638,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

