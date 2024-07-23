Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.71

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 306536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

