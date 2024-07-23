Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 50,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Stock Down 1.8 %
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Company Profile
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.