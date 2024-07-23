Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

