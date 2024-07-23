TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $137.62 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $137.62 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,906,783 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,904,142.3741648 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12375104 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $31,882,077.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

