Truist Financial Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $64.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 210,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

