Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.68. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 1,281,319 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.