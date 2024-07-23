Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.68. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 1,281,319 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

