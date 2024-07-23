Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 179 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. 600,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.90. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

