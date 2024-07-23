Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.