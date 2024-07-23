Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $510.25. 2,086,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.