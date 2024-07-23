Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 953 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

FBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 1,196,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,135. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

