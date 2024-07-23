Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 189,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

