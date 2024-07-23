Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.74

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 206003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.