TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) CFO Janice E. Zwinggi Buys 3,000 Shares

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TWFG Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. TWFG, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $22.89.
About TWFG
