TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) CFO Janice E. Zwinggi Buys 3,000 Shares

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWFG Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. TWFG, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Get TWFG alerts:

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.