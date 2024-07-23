Twilio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 11,992 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

TWLO traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 1,000,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

