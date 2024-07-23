Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $529.09 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $533.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.17.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

