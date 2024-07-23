Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.80. 2,440,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,838,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.