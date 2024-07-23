UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

UBS Group stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

