UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $40.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

