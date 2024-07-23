UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $18.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

