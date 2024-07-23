UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.11

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 132214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
