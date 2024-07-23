Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.62 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $155.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.70 or 0.00011659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00108840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.7530363 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1064 active market(s) with $136,072,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

