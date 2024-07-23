United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.46 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $738.35 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $759.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.98 and its 200 day moving average is $658.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.