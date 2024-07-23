Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,011. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

