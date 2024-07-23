Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 681,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 584,361 shares.The stock last traded at $250.10 and had previously closed at $250.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

