Venom (VENOM) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venom has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $295.79 million and $2.66 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15691569 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,488,114.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

