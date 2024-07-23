Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

