VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.10 and last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 34286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VSE

VSE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. VSE’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.