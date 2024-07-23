W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.82, but opened at $53.50. W. R. Berkley shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 374,445 shares.

The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

