Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.83 and last traded at $91.19. 7,762,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 11,222,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

