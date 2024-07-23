Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $251.09

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$251.09 and last traded at C$249.94, with a volume of 8665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$249.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$193.10.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total value of C$251,387.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.