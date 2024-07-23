Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $48.79

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $41.54. Webster Financial shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 684,399 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,117,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,678,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

