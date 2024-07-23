Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Celsius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Celsius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Celsius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Celsius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Celsius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Celsius Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,168. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

